UFC 247 Countdown: Full Episode (Video)

The UFC 247 Countdown video has been released ahead of next week’s (Sat. February 8, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event.
In the main event of the night from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will put his title up for grabs again. The challenger will be none other than undefeated Dominick Reyes, who believes he’s the one who can hand Jones his first legitimate loss in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Also, the co-main event will see Valentina Shevchenko defend her women’s flyweight title. Shevchenko will take on Katlyn Chookagian, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak and is looking to dethrone one of the most dominant champions under the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion’s banner.
Check out the full UFC 247 Countdown special here below.
UFC 247 Card
Main Card:
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
- Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Featherweight: Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
Preliminary Card:
- Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
- Women’s flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
Early Preliminary Card:
- Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
- Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte
- Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
What do you think about the UFC 247 Countdown episode? Who are you picking in the main and co-main events?