Joe Rogan rips Conor McGregor amid acting difficulty claims: ‘Go act in Road House or fight Khabib again?’

ByRoss Markey
Joe Rogan rips Conor McGregor over acting difficulty claims go act in Road House or fight Khabib again

Long-time UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has hit out at ex-two-division champion, Conor McGregor – urging him to decide between which is more difficult for him: acting in Road House or face the prospect of fighting unbeaten berserker, Khabib Nurmagomedov for a second time – amid apparent Hollywood difficulty. 

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, made his big screen debut over the course of last week – with the release of a Road House remake, starring as a lead antagonist alongside award-winning actor, Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal talks acting with white belt Conor McGregor on Road House he had a learning curve
Mandatory Credit: Greg Doherty

And receiving his fair share of both praise and condemnation for his acting ability, McGregor, who welcomed the chance to appear in Hollywood projects again, claimed acting proved to be more difficult for him than mixed martial arts.

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor claims he broke The Rock's record in acting bow: 'I'm the highest paid first time actor of all time'
Conor McGregor calls for three round fight with Michael Chandler in UFC return just to wet my beak
Mandatory Credit: Sammir Hussein

“It’s not just action and fighting and stuns, it’s also remembering the line and you have to time things correctly, you’re engaging with another person,” Conor McGregor said. “It’s just a difficult game, a lot more difficult than I gave it credit for.”

Joe Rogan hits out at Conor McGregor’s claims

However, amid McGregor’s bold claims of difficulty, veteran caller, Rogan urged the Dubliner to weigh up in his mind: the prospect of acting on film, or fighting arch-enemy, Khabib for a second time in a grudge rematch

Joe Rogan returns to commentary booth at UFC 295 snaps three month hiatus
Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neil – Zuffa LLC

“Listen to me, that’s not true,” Joe Rogan said of Conor McGregor’s claims during a recent Joe Rogan Experience episode. “Even for him. Okay: Act in Road Hosue or fight Khabib again? Shut the f*ck up, that is crazy talk. He broke his f*cking leg in a fight. He broke his leg. Like that’s harder. That is way harder than f*cking acting. The guy’s promoting a movie, he’s a great promoter.” 

READ MORE:  Conor McGregor accused of 'tweaking' during interview with Road House co-star Jake Gyllenhaal

As for a return to fighting for soon-to-be 36 year old, McGregor, the Crumlin striker has been lined up to fight with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler – potentially at the end of June, with both claiming over the weekend how a matchup has been blue-skied by the organization.

What are your thoughts on Joe Rogan’s claims about Conor McGregor?

READ MORE:  UFC star Conor McGregor set to chase Hollywood career: 'I can actually play loads of roles'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts