Conor McGregor rips UFC enemy Khabib Nurmagomedov for retiring: ‘He’s only a little fool, he went running’

ByRoss Markey
Six years removed from his grudge match with Hall of Fame star, Khabib Nurmagomedov, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more hit out at the retired Russian – again accusing him of “running” from a rematch against himself.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier back in the summer of 2021.

And as for Nurmagomedov, the Russian sambo specialist called time on his illustrious career back in 2020, successfully unifying the lightweight titles with a blistering second round triangle choke submission win over then-interim champion, Justin Gaethje.

Immediately linked with a comeback fight the following year as UFC CEO, Dana White attempted to persuade the Russian to fight McGregor in a championship rematch should he have beaten the above-mentioned Poirier in their January rematch, ultimately to no avail.

Conor McGregor hits out at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Maintaining his fierce hatred and rivalry with Nurmagomedov in the time since his retirement, McGregor – who is expected to make his return in a summer fight with Michael Chandler at long last more, blasted the former champion for retiring – accusing him of “running” from both a re-run at the sport of mixed martial arts.

“Fighting a bear is handy,” Conor McGregor told UniLad whilst carrying out promotional work for Road House. “I fought one [Khabib Nurmagomedov] that trained with bears back in the day. He’s only a little fool, he went running.” 

Sharing the Octagon in a blockbuster UFC 229 lightweight title fight back in October 2018, McGregor suffered an eventual fourth round neck crack submission defeat to Nurmagomedov – with the pair and both corners engaging in a heated and ugly post-fight brawl following the culmination of the headliner.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov?

