Conor McGregor emerging again as betting favorite to beat Michael Chandler in expected summer fight in UFC return

With speculation mounting once more that Conor McGregor is finally set to snap his almost three-year hiatus from the sport of mixed martial arts, the Dubliner has again shot ahead of expected opponent, Michael Chandler as a betting favorite – with the two now expected to meet this summer in their respective UFC comebacks.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Chandler, the former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion himself has yet to feature since he suffered a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to common-foe, Poirier back in 2022 at Madison Square Garden.

However, with rumors this week linking the two to a “greenlit” clash potentially at UFC 303 on June 29. during International Fight Week, Conor McGregor has emerged as a -120 betting favorite to beat Michael Chandler – with the Kill Cliff FC staple slipping to a +100 underdog.

Conor McGregor again a favorite to beat Michael Chandler

Wrapping up his global press tour for Road House over the course of the weekend, McGregor featured alongside award-winning actor, Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic, in his first major acting role on Amazon Prime.

And as a result, UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the promotion could start negotiations with him for a return to the Octagon amid his layoff, with the Dubliner – as well as Chandler claiming both had received the greenlight to fight each other in the summer of this year.

“We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go,” Conor McGregor said. “And ‘The Mac’ – ‘The Notorious’, will be returning to the UFC Octagon this summer.”

“Shut up, Michael (Chandler) – you f*cking imbecile,” Conor McGregor explained. “The man doesn’t shut up. I seen him on ‘Raw’ – I like Mike – I’m going to bust him up. I’m going to bust MIke up, yeah? If I say it, I do it – if I say it, it gets done. Put that on my stone.”

Mandatory Credit: Sammir Hussein

Without a victory since 2020, McGregor most recently landed a stunning first round high-kick and strikes TKO win over former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone inside just 40-seconds at the welterweight limit in the pair’s main event fight.

Who wins in a summer fight: Conor McGregor or Michael Chandler?