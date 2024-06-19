Joe Rogan compares recently released UFC fighter to an animal: ‘So crazy that people get to that state’

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan compared former UFC fighter Igor Severino to an animal.

Severino has one fight in the UFC and in the second round, he got disqualified for biting Andre Lima. It was something that was very rare to see. After the fight, Lima got a tattoo of the bite mark and Dana White gave him a $50k bonus for being bit.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with Action Bronson, Rogan explained the incident and compared Severino to an animal.

“A dude recently bit a dude in the UFC and so the dude got a tattoo of the guy’s bit on his arm, which is hilarious,” Rogan said (via BloodyElbow). “Well, they disqualified the guy he was fighting, and he got the win bonus. I think the dude was trying to take him down, and he couldn’t take him down, and he bit his arm from behind, which is like f***ing so animal! That’s so crazy that people get to that state where they’re aaah f***ing just f***ing like [immitates biting].”

Action Bronson, meanwhile, was concerned about the bite and how deep it was after seeing the photo. But, luckily, Lima was alright.

Dana White Released Igor Severino From UFC

Following the event, and Igor Severino biting Andre Lima in his UFC debut, Dana White immediately released him from the promotion.

“Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters,” White said to KevinIole.com. “If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing you can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC.”

Severino has had his entire purse taken from the NSAC and will likely be suspended.

The Brazilian is 8-1 as a pro and has not fought since he was DQ’d for biting Andre Lima back in March.