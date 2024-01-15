Joe Rogan critiques Colby Covington’s UFC 296 performance: ‘He talked so much, he didn’t look good’

Stalwart color-commenator, Joe Rogan has claimed that while in his opinion, former interim welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington is a “master” at irking out his opponents ahead of fight night, that strategy blew up in his face during his UFC 296 title siege against Leon Edwards last month.

Covington, a former interim welterweight champion and now-three-time undisputed divisional title challenger, suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Birmingham technician, Edwards in their UFC 296 title grudge match.

Joe Rogan befuddled by Colby Covington’s UFC 296 display

And receiving mass criticizm after targeting Edwards’ slain father in the pre-fight build-up between the two, Covington’s performance on the mic backed him into a corner against a “sharp” Edwards, and ultimately blew up in his proverbial face.

“Colby (Covington) talked so much sh*t,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “It was f*cked up. That’s Colby. He’s the master at getting under people’s skin, but I think in that fight it backfired. He didn’t look good.”

“I was impressed with Leon (Edwards),” Joe Rogan explained. “I think that the problem is that Colby fight is Leon. He was so dangerous. He was so sharp. He is so technical on the feet.”

Targeting a slew of fights for his comeback to the Octagon, outspoken Clovis native, Covington has name-dropped the likes of former multiple-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson, as well as unbeaten Irish starlet, Ian Garry – once again poking fun at the Dubliner’s relationship with his wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee.

“There is one guy that is a legitimate cuck and I’ve called him out for that,” Colby Covington said of Ian Garry during a recent interview. “I found out that this had happened, the girls as selling a book called ‘WAG’ – which means ‘wifes and girlfriends’. So, she was promoting that she had a boyfriend and she had a husband. It shouldn’t be allowed, it’s pretty nasty behaviour.”

Ep 57. Imagine any other sports league employing a guy like Colby Covington. Impossible.



TIMESTAMPS



(00:00) Why does Rosie O’Donnell hate Colby?

(12:25) Trump’s chances in 2024

(15:37) The art of talking trash

(23:10) Becoming a fighter pic.twitter.com/fgK5hX852z — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 27, 2023

“He was pretty angry,” Colby Covington explained. “I think he probably wants to settle the differences in the Octagon, and it just so happens, I like to fight in the Octagon,” Colby Covington explained. “So, if it needs to happen one day, I’d be honored to settle that.”

What’s next for Colby Covington after his one-sided UFC 296 loss?