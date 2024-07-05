UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighs up BMF title fight return: ‘I would come out of retirement’

Former undisputed strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk may have officially called time on his career in combat sports – as well as received an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, however, if a symbolic BMF championship was introduced for female competitors, she would definitely make a comeback.

Jedrzejczyk, a former undisputed strawweight champion under the banner of the promotion, received her induction into the Modern Wing of the promotion’s Hall of Fame last weekend during International Fight Week, following a storied career in mixed martial arts.

Competing for the final time two years ago in Singapore, Jedrzejczyk suffered a stunning second round spinning back-fist knockout loss to current 115lbs champion, Zhang Weili – in the pair’s rematch clash.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk calls for female BMF title fight

Enjoying a stunning career during her pomp, Polish striking sensation, Jedrzejczyk has admitted on numerous occasions she would love to make a return to fighting – and would do so most definitely for a BMF title outing.

“I would love to [fight],” Joanna Jedrzejczyk told Cageside Press. “But I don’t have a name in my head. I don’t know – whoever. I’m not afraid to fight anybody, that’s the thing. Of course, when they brought my name [up as a BMF contender], I texted Hunter (Campbell) right away.”

“I was like, ‘So, Hunter, what do you thin about me fighting for the female BMF belt?” Joanna Jedrzejczyk explained. “And he was like, ‘No, you don’t need more titles.’ if they [the UFC] create the BMF for women, I want to be the first [to fight for it]. I would come out of my retirement to fight for the BMF belt. Let’s go.”

Ending her career boasting a 16-5 professional record, Jedrzejczyk claimed the strawweight title with a blistering knockout win over inaugural champion, Carla Esparza back in 2015, before racking up consecutive successful title defenses against Jessica Penna, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and former champion, Jessica Andrade.

In her most recent win, Jedrzejczyk landed a unanimous decision win over Michelle Waterson in the main event of UFC Fight Night Tampa back in 2019 – with the latter calling time on her own career over the course of last weekend at UFC 303.

Would you like to see Joanna Jedrzejczyk compete for a woman’s BMF title?