Michelle Waterson retires in emotional moment after loss to Gillian Robertson – UFC 303 Highlights

Veteran strawweight pioneer, Michelle Waterson has called time on her storied career in mixed martial arts tonight — off the back of her defeat to grappling ace, Gillian Robertson at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Waterson, who entered tonight’s strawweight clash with Robertson boasting the number fourteen rank in the official 115lbs division — dropped a decision loss to the above-mentioned challenger, before closing the curtain on a stunning, storied 31-fight career in combat sports.

A veteran contender and perennial challenger at the strawweight limit inside the promotion, Michelle Waterson, a former Invicta FC atomweight champion, made her Octagon debut back in 2015, racking up quickfire submission wins over both Angela Magana and then Paige VanZant — the second of which in a UFC Fight Night Sacramento headliner.

Bowing out from her career in the midst of a five-fight skid, Waterson, who boasts an 18-13 professional record — including an impressive nine separate submission victories, has landed other notable wins over the likes of Jessica Penne, Yasuko Tamada, Angela Hill, and former title challenger, Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Following her defeat, an emotional Waterson was consoled by UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan — before calling time on her career, thanking her friends, and family for support — as well as heralding the fans who have followed her stored career in mixed martial arts.

Below, catch the highlights from Michelle Waterson’s final fight inside the UFC