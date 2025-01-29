Jiri Prochazka Unveils the Dark Side: Black Magic and His Rivalry with Alex Pereira

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka has reignited intrigue in his rivalry with Alex Pereira by reflecting on his past claims of “black magic” influencing their fights. In a candid interview, Procházka admitted that his obsession with Pereira’s perceived spiritual practices not only distracted him but also led him down a path of self-doubt, ultimately impacting his performance in their two high-stakes matchups.

Jiri Prochazka Talks Black Magic and Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka is known for his philosophical approach to martial arts and has admitted that he delved deeply into the concept of spirituality. This was leading up to his championship bouts against ‘Poatan‘ Alex Pereira. Speaking in an interview with Joe Rogan, the Czech athlete explained, “When I’m doing something, I’m doing it like I’m extreme in everything I do. So I want to go to the bottom, to the start, to the source of that. Where is it going? What is the source of the spiritual world?”

However, this exploration took a toll on him mentally. “I went into that so deep that I got lost, really. So I had no other choice but to totally close these doors and just believe that I am who I am.” Jiri Prochazka’s comments stem from his belief that Pereira’s dominance in their two fights, both of which ended in TKO victories for Pereira, was bolstered by a foreboding aura, which he previously attributed to “black magic.”

Now, Jiri Procházka acknowledges that his own mindset played a significant role in the outcomes. “I started to believe in other people, not just myself,” Procházka admitted. “And this is the way to hell. When you stop believing in yourself, your true self and you start believing in some spiritual guys who are trying to protect you or give you something, trying to lead you because they think they know what’s best for you. That was my biggest lesson in life, I think.”

The Czech fighter revealed that he has since shifted his focus back to the fundamentals of martial arts and self-belief. For his most recent training camp in which he was able to defeat former UFC champion Jamahal Hill, Procházka returned to basics by training in Japan, undergoing high-altitude preparation in Mexico, and working closely with his team at home.

“My last preparation was just about believing in myself, going to the gym, training, doing a good camp,” he explained. While Procházka refrained from fully elaborating on the “black magic” allegations during this interview, he acknowledged how deeply it had impacted him during their rivalry.

“I don’t want to speak about that fully right now,” he said. “That was the biggest power for my opponent. Because I was for him, not for me. And that’s where the black magic lies.” His rivalry with Alex Pereira showcased their physical skills and also highlighted how mental distractions can influence performance.