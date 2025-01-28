Alex Pereira open to massive title clash with Tom Aspinall this year: ‘I’ll fight anyone’

Booked for his return at UFC 313, Alex Pereira admits he has one keen eye on expected proceedings between Jon Jones and current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall — claiming he is open to a super fight with the British favorite for gold as soon as this annum.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight titleholder during his gold laden run with the promotion, is set to headline UFC 313 in March, looking to settle his lengthy grudge with surging number one contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

Most recently landing his third successful defense of the 205lbs championship back in October of last year in the main event of UFC 307, Pereira stopped surging contender, Khalil Rountree in a bloody barrage at the Octagon fence in the fourth round.

Alex Pereira open to super fight with Tom Aspinall this year

And long-rumored to be considering a major heavyweight divisional leap in pursuit of a staggering third championship reign in the organization, Sao Paulo star, Pereira claimed he would be open to fighting the streaking interim force, Aspinall if afforded the chance.

“I’ll fight anybody at heavyweight,” Alex Pereira said on told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned when asked if he was interested in fighting Tom Aspinall. “”But I’m the champion, and Jon Jones is the champion. If Aspinall was the champion, I’d want to fight him.”

As mentioned, Pereira has sights also fixed on a monstrous pairing with fellow former two-weight champion, Jones, insisting he would relish the opportunity to stand opposite the former pound-for-pound number one.

Jon Jones,” Alex Pereira said when asked if he would rather fight Jones or the above-mentioned, Israel Adesanya. ” Because already four years or four times [I fought Adesanya]. And talk about Jon Jones is a new challenge. And he’s the champ.”