Carlos Ulberg Crushes Dominick Reyes with First-Round KO – UFC Perth Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Carlos Ulberg is next.

Going into UFC Perth riding an eight-fight win streak, ‘Black Jag’ was determined to prove himself as the next man in line for a shot at the light heavyweight championship. Ulberg did exactly that, scoring a highlight-reel knockout against resurging title contender Dominick Reyes in the evening’s main event.

From the opening bell, Ulberg controlled the pace and the cage, keeping Reyes at bay and imposing his will. With less than a minute to go in the opening round, Ulberg uncorked a picture-perfect one-two combination, planting Reyes on the mat with a nasty right hook.

A couple of follow-up shots later, and Reyes was out like a light.

Official Result: Carlos Ulberg def. Dominick Reyes via KO (right hook to ground and pound) at 4:27 of Round 1.

With the win, Ulberg will likely be the next man up for whoever comes out of UFC 320 holding the 205-pound crown.

Check Out Highlights From Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg at UFC Perth:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

