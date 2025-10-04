Jiří Procházka Scores Chaotic Comeback KO Against Khalil Rountree – UFC 320 Highlights

Jiří Procházka secured one of his most chaotic KOs yet, scoring a come-from-behind finish against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320.

While it took a few minutes for the fighters to open up, it was Rountree who landed the more significant strikes, catching Prochazka with a massive left hook after ‘BJP’ tried to close in with a flying knee.

The second round was a little less chaotic, but it became apparent pretty early on that Prochazka was struggling with his footwork. That allowed Rountree to control the Octagon and pick his shots, likely going up 2-0 on the scorecards as we enter the third.

Possibly realizing he’s down, Prochazka turned up the heat in round three, walking down Rountree and ripping brutal body shots in close. Rountree desperately tried to clinch, but with his gas tank running on empty, Prochazka was relentless in his approach and eventually caught ‘The War Horse’ with a brutal right hand that faceplanted Rountree, bringing an immediate end to the contest.

Official Result: Jiří Procházka def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via KO (strikes) at 3:04 of Round 3.

