Jiri Prochazka eyes Magomed Ankalaev fight as UFC returns edges closer: ‘Next homework is you’

Former light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has fired back at the mocking, Magomed Ankalaev — claiming the Russian should stand opposite him as he eyes an imminent return to the UFC.

Prochazka, a one-time undisputed champion in the promotion, has been sidelined since he fought fellow ex-champion, Jamahal Hill back in January at UFC 311.

And turning in an eventual third round knockout win, Prochazka inflicted the Contender Series alum’s second straight defeat via knockout, after he was felled by common-foe, Alex Pereira in the pair’s UFC 300 headliner last year.

Staking his claim for a third fight with two-time Brazilian foe, Pereira in the future, Prochazka was also breifly linked with a short-notice title fight opposite the newly-minted, Ankalaev in recent weeks.

Of note, according to his manager, Tim Simpson, Prochazka was sounded out as a potential foe to fight with Ankalaev as soon as UFC 317 at the end of this month during International Fight Week.

However, declining the showdown with Ankalaev, Prochazka has sent fans into raptures on social media this week, hinting at an imminent return to the Octagon.

Jiri Prochazka hits back at Magomed Ankalaev

“Something coming,” Jiri Prochazka cryptically posted on his official X account. “Step by step.”

And drawing the irk of Ankalaev, Prochazka’s recent academic studies were mocked by the champion, who urged him to do his “homework”. In response to the defending champion, Czech Republic finisher, Prochazka claimed the only “homework” he was looking to complete was taking the Russian out.

“Next homework is you,” Jiri Prochazka replied to Magomed Ankalaev.

Jiri Prochazka responds to Magomed Ankalaev after he called him a nerd:



"Next homework is you." 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/5NHXsXxFod — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 11, 2025

Beyond a pair of knockout defeats to Pereira in the last two years, Prochazka has racked up impressive knockout wins over both the above-mentioned, Hill, and halted the return of fellow European contender, Aleksandar Rakic in another rallying stoppage win in their UFC 300 clash.