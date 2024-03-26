Jiri Prochazka vows to beat Alex Pereira in title clash rematch after UFC 300 return: ‘That fight was mine’

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka eyes rematch with Alex Pereira, labelling himself as ‘better’.

At the time, the booking of Prochazka vs. Pereira seemed a perfect one–two stone-faced and dynamic finishers who have both displayed their willingness to exchange on the feet. On fight night there was a certain level of tension in the air, topped off with a all-time stare down between the two which truly looked like something out of a movie.

The fight never really caught fire, not that it was boring, but it maybe just lacked the highlight finish or bloodbath that was hoped for. In the first, Pereira would hurt Prockazka with calf kicks before the Czech initiated grappling against the cage. With two minutes to Prochazka landed a takedown, ending the round in half guard where he got off some ground and pound.

Jiri Prochazka vows to avenge loss to Alex Pereira after UFC 300

In the second Prochazka came out wild, forcing Pereira on the back foot as he swung looking for the stoppage. Then it came – Pereira’s now infamous left hook which dropped Jiri Prochazka to his knees. The former champion would quickly try to take the fight to the floor, but some hammer fists from Pereira forced the ref to wave-off the action.

Prior to the fight Prochazka was undefeated in the UFC and recorded some vicious knockout victories on his way to the title. Currently ranked No.2 he is currently booked to face Aleksandr Rakic – a win could earn him another title shot, or at the very least a number one contender match.

Speaking to Full Violence, Prochazka said he is gunning for a rematch with Pereira, feeling he is still the better fighter.

“Yes, I want that fight,” Prochazka began. “Not because of revenge or whatever because I believe I’m better. Up until that one mistake in the fight that I did, that fight was mine and I believe that I’m able to win that fight and win the belt.”

Pereira is currently booked to face Jamahal Hill for his first title defence, if he comes through with a win, he may just face off with Prochazka should no other challenger present himself.

Who wins in a rematch, Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?