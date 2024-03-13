Jiri Prochazka hits out at Aleksandar Rakic amid questions of samurai code ahead of UFC 300: ‘Man, shut up’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has hit out at incoming foe, Aleksandar Rakic ahead of their UFC 300 clash next month – with the Czech Republic native urging his fellow European to keep his thoughts to himself when it comes to his thoughts on the samurai and bushido code.

Prochazka, the current number two ranked light heavyweight contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 295 back in November at Madison Square Garden.

Featuring for the first time since he won undisputed gold in a stunning fifth round submission over Glover Teixeira, Prochazka was stopped with a heavy second round knockout loss to Alex Pereira in the pair’s vacant title affair.

And booked to make his return at UFC 300 next month in Las Vegas, former Rizin FF champion, Prochazka takes on fellow European talent, Rakic in a potential title-eliminator.

Jiri Prochazka hits out at Aleksandar Rakic

Reacting to Rakic’s plans to exploit apparent “holds” in his own game, fan-favorite contender, Prochazka urged the Austrian contender to save his words and execute his intentions inside the Octagon inside.



“He’s (Aleksandar Rakic) a Serbian guy living in Austria,” Jiri Prochazka told The AllStar during a recent interview. “I don’t know him personally, so I don’t like to talk about him when you don’t know someone personally, you don’t know, you really don’t know. Every time I’m surprised when he’s talking about me [and] who I am. I’m not a samurai and all these things so, man, shut up. You know nothing about me, we will talk in the cage.”

“I never said I was [a] samurai,” Jiri Prochazka explained. “I’m just all the time speaking about bushido code and all these ideas from [the] samurai world and how it helped me to be the person as who I am and to live in this world and for me to have rules. I like the samurai attitude, to the fight but to the living to live a full life – life to the fullest. The samurai attitude is not – I’m using all these ideas and principles for fighting, for conflict situations for all these things and it’s not like I found that, it was already in me.”

Sidelined since for almost two years time, Rakic most recently suffered a debilitating knee injury in a clash with former champion, Jan Blachowicz in a main event clash back in 2022.

