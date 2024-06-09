Jiri Prochazka confirms he’s signed bout agreement to make UFC return amid links to Alex Pereira rematch fight

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has confirmed he has penned a bout agreement to make a return to the UFC later this year, amid continued links to a rematch title fight against incumbent gold holder, Alex Pereira.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked divisional contender, most recently featured at UFC 300 back in April, returning to the winner’s enclosure in an impressive come-from-behind victory.

Taking on fellow European talent, Aleksandar Rakic in a title-eliminator at 205lbs, former Rizin FF champion, Prochazka rallied to land an impressive second round knockout win – before staking his claim for a shot at the division throne for a third time.

In the night’s main event, former middleweight champion, Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight crown for the first time, himself dispatching Jahamah Hill with a devastating opening round KO win.

Confirming plans to take on Jiri Prochazka in a rematch fight in his return to the Octagon, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira revealed as recently as UFC 302 last weekend, how he had hoped to compete as soon as August, with the promotion slated to return to Australia for a UFC 305 pay-per-view event in Perth.

Jiri Prochazka confirms deal to make UFC comeback

Appearing at OKTAGON MMA 58 overnight in his native Czech Republic, Prochazka refused to be drawn on speculation linking him with a short-notice fight against the above-mentioned, Pereira at UFC 303 in just weeks time, but confirmed he had signed a bout agreement to make a comeback.

Jiri says he signed something, but he's waiting for UFC to announce it. pic.twitter.com/8tek8RVUnW — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 8, 2024

Headlining UFC 295 on short-notice last November, Prochazka took on Pereira in a vacant light heavyweight title fight, dropping an eventual second round knockout loss to the former two-division champion.

Winning light heavyweight spoils two years ago in Singapore, Prochazka rallied to stop Pereira’s close friend and training partner, Glover Teixeira with a stunning rear-naked choke – sans hooks in his first title victory since landing in the UFC.

