Jiri Prochazka echoes claims Alex Pereira is using magic after UFC 303 weigh ins: ‘I saw it in his eyes’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has once more echoed claims that incoming foe, Alex Pereira is using magic and other shamanistic techniques ahead of their UFC 303 title fight tonight – particularly after last night’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked light heavyweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured at UFC 300 earlier this year, landing a stunning second round knockout win over Aleksandar Rakic in a rallying performance.

And on that same card, the above-mentioned, Pereira landed his first successful defense of his 205lbs throne – flattening Jamahal Hill with a brutal first round KO win in the night’s headliner.

Booking a short-notice fight with the Brazilian tonight at UFC 303, Czech Republic finisher, Prochazka claimed earlier this week that the former was utilizing shamanic techniques for his fights in the organization – urging him not to.

“Right now, this is my challenge to him (Alex Pereira), if we can fight in a clear way in this case, to be without other things, some whatever but let the higher power be there in the cage to see who’s the best in the world in pure performance,” Jiri Prochazka explained.

And despite denying any sort of shamanistic practices nor magic in use ahead of his UFC 303, Pereira’s assertions have fallen on deaf ears, with Prochazka claiming it’s even more evident now following last night’s face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

“He (Alex Pereira) is trying to play something,” Jiri Prochazka said after last night’s weigh-ins. “I saw it in his eyes. What he’s doing [is] some technique. It doesn’t matter. I’m pure, I don’t care I just want to show the pure performance. Who is the best.”

"He is trying to play something. I saw…in his eyes."



