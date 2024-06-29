Video – Alex Pereira shows off 230lbs weight ahead of UFC 303 title fight tonight: ‘How did he ever make 185lbs?’

Tipping the scales successfully for his light heavyweight title fight return tonight in Las Vegas, fan-favorite knockout artist, Alex Pereira has rehydrated ahead of his fight with Jiri Prochakza – piling on a massive 25lbs since his early-morning weigh-in.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion, and the current light heavyweight gold holder, headlines UFC 303 tonight against former-foe, Prochazka – taking on the Czech Republic finisher in a bid to land a second win over him and defend his crown for the second time successfully.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Alex Pereira shows off massive 25lbs weight gain ahead of UFC 303

Sidelined since April, Sao Paulo knockout king, Alex Pereira most recently headlined UFC 300 against the returning, Jamahal Hill – finishing the ex-champion with a blistering opening round knockout win.

And tipping the scales at 204.5lbs for his title fight with Prochazka yesterday morning in ‘Sin City’ – Pereira showed off a massive increase in weight today on his official Instagram Stories – weighing in at 230.1lbs ahead of tonight’s showdown at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira gained more than 25 pounds since the UFC 303 weigh-ins, reaching 230.1 pounds by Friday night.



"Poatan" posted on Instagram that it was his best weight cut compared to his previous light heavyweight fights in the UFC. pic.twitter.com/kEyglZVIuB — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) June 29, 2024

FIrst fighting against Prochazka back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Brazilian star, Pereira landed the vacant light heavyweight title with a second round TKO win over the returning former titleholder, minting himself as a two-weight champion inside the promotion just two years into his tenure.

Receiving fierce accusations from Prochazka earlier this week that he was using shamanistic practices and other “magic” to gain an advantage in his fights, Pereira claimed he had simply found his own spirits – encouraging Prochazka to do similar.

“Well, everybody has their own spirits,” Alex Pereirs said. “We’re not only made of flesh and bone, I’ve found mine. If he has not found his or if he does not believe, it’s not my fault.”

