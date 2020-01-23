Jimmie Rivera Out Of UFC 247 Matchup Against Marlon Vera

Spread the word!













Jimmie Rivera will not be fighting Marlon Vera at UFC 247.

MMA Junkie has confirmed that Rivera pulled from the scheduled bout due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC has not yet made an official announcement. It also remains unknown if Vera will stay on the card or receive a new opponent. UFC 247 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 8.

The card is headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout between defending champion Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes. Rivera is currently on a two-fight losing streak to names such as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. At one point in his career, Rivera was on a 20-fight win streak, not having lost since 2008. However, in June of 2018, Marlon Moraes ended that with a first-round knockout via head-kick.

After picking up a decision win over John Dodson the following September, Rivera is now on a two-fight losing skid. As for Vera, the No. 14-ranked bantamweight is on a five-fight win streak. A win over a name like Rivera will certainly propel him into a new tier of competition.

Check out the updated UFC 247 card below.

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET):

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET):

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. TBD

TBD vs. Alex Morono Women’s flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET):

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs. Miles Johns

Who do you think should step in and face Vera?