Petr Yan Edges Out Jimmie Rivera After Slugfest At UFC 238

Next up on the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) main card is a bantamweight clash between Jimmie Rivera and Petr Yan.

Round 1:

Some nice movement from Rivera early on as Yan is having trouble putting his punches together. Rivera is really trying to establish his low kick. He lands a nice uppercut on Yan inside the pocket. Rivera is starting to land his leg kick on Yan’s lead leg.

Yan goes in hard on a takedown attempt but is fended off. Now Yan gets in a nice body kick, a scramble ensues, and both men end up on the feet again. A huge hook from Yan that drops Rivera. Some follow-up ground-and-pound but the round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Rivera is really hurting Yan’s leg with his kicks. Yan responds with a big body kick. A big kick from Yan but Rivera catches it for a takedown attempt. Rivera is bleeding after that kick. Yan with a big left hand and a knee. A huge uppercut drops Rivera. Ground-and-pound from Yan again to end the round. The round comes to an end the same way round two did.

Round 3:

Another head kick for Yan lands but Rivera tries, and fails to catch it for a takedown. Head kick from Rivera is blocked, Yan responds with some front kicks to the body. An uppercut from Yan lands flush and knocks Rivera’s mouthpiece out. The referee steps the action to allow Rivera a chance to put it back in, and we’re quickly back to action.

Rivera rips off a great combination. A nice inside hook lands for Rivera, and he follows it up with a 1-2. A kick to the body lands for Yan again. An eye poke from Rivera temporarily stops the action. A hard kick to the body lands for Rivera. Rivera with a very nice left hook and the fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Petr Yan def. Jimmie Rivera via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)