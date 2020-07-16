Jimmie Rivera Gets Decision Over Cody Stamann – UFC Fight Island 1 Results

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Next up on the UFC Fight Island 1 main card is a featherweight tilt between Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stamann.

Round 1: Rivera opens up with a huge leg kick. Not a lot of action since as there is a big feeling out process so far. Rivera lands a nice body shot and lands a stinging leg kick soon after. Stamann lands a jab but is countered. Rivera trips Stamann as he attacks and lands some knees to his thigh. However, Stamann eventually counters and now has the body lock. Stamann lands a number of foot stomps. The referee eventually separates them. Stamann misses a head kick and receives a leg kick for his troubles. Rivera lands a nice counter as Stamann attacks. Round ends with Rivera seemingly having the edge.

Round 2: Stamann shoots for the takedown early and lands it but Rivera is on his feet again. Rivera reverses and lands his own takedown. He sinks a hook in but Stamann gets to his feet. Rivera is still looking for the takedown but Stamann reverses him up against the fence. They separate and return to striking. Rivera lands a body shot. Not a lot of striking action this round but Rivera has the edge. Stamann counters with a knee to the head that lands as Rivera goes for a strike. The round ends.

Round 3: Rivera lands a nice counter left hook. He misses a head kick but is controlling the Octagon and advancing more. Stamann times a takedown well as Rivera is striking but the latter defends well. Rivera reverses and has Stamann against the fence. They eventually separate. Stamann goes for the takedown but is unable to land as Rivera threatens with the guillotine choke. Rivera lands hammer fists before they separate. Rivera lands a nice combo and narrowly avoids a one two from Stamann soon after. They end the fight swinging.

Official result: Jimmie Rivera defeats Cody Stamann via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).