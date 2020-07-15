UFC Fight Night: Kattar Vs. Ige Live Results

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige results throughout tonight (Wed. 15th July, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
In the main event, we will see a Featherweight bout between ranked contenders attempting to insert themselves in title contention. After coming off a stunning knockout of Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kattar makes a quick return to action taking of Dan Ige who defeated Edson Barboza by split decision earlier this year. In the co-main event, we will witness a flyweight bout between veteran Tim Elliot and the heavy-handed Ryan Benoit. Both fighters coming off a loss, this rebooked matchup will see the two fight to get back into the win column and begin to climb towards the rankings. Earlier in the night, we will also get a featherweight bout between Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stamann that will have either man lay claim to remain in the top ten of the bantamweight division.
Check out our UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA
UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Results
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige
- Flyweight: Tim Elliot vs. Ryan Benoit
- Featherweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann
- Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos
- Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 7 p.m ET)
- Middleweight: John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy
- Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis
- Featherweight: Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold
- Women’s Flyweight: Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua
- Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips