UFC Fight Night: Kattar Vs. Ige Live Results

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige results throughout tonight (Wed. 15th July, 2020) from Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

In the main event, we will see a Featherweight bout between ranked contenders attempting to insert themselves in title contention. After coming off a stunning knockout of Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kattar makes a quick return to action taking of Dan Ige who defeated Edson Barboza by split decision earlier this year. In the co-main event, we will witness a flyweight bout between veteran Tim Elliot and the heavy-handed Ryan Benoit. Both fighters coming off a loss, this rebooked matchup will see the two fight to get back into the win column and begin to climb towards the rankings. Earlier in the night, we will also get a featherweight bout between Jimmie Rivera and Cody Stamann that will have either man lay claim to remain in the top ten of the bantamweight division.

Check out our UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on twitter @LowKick_MMA

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Ige Results

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige

Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige Flyweight: Tim Elliot vs. Ryan Benoit

Tim Elliot vs. Ryan Benoit Featherweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann

Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos

Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos Welterweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+ 7 p.m ET)

Middleweight: John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev

John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy

Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy Light Heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis Featherweight: Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold

Jared Gordon vs. Chris Fishgold Women’s Flyweight: Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua

Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips