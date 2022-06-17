Ahead of his 40th walk to the Octagon under the UFC, Jim Miller isn’t certain he will be back to make it 41.

The UFC veteran is set to face Bobby Green at UFC 276 on July 2nd, but revealed the fight would mark the end of his current contract with the promotion. After attaining two stoppage victories on the bounce, Miller wasn’t expecting to be fighting out his contract and revealed to BJPENN.com that it was not his choice.

Jim Miller on Fighting Out UFC Contract

“To be perfectly honest, the UFC is having me fight out my contract,” Jim Miller told BJPENN.com on Wednesday. “I win and I still don’t know if there is another UFC fight. Who knows? I don’t really care or worry about what happens next.”

Miller was eager to re-sign before his fight, as many know the uncertainty of fighting out your contract. Now he intends to make a statement over a durable Bobby Green at UFC 276 to earn him a new contract.

“Apparently. Coming off two knockouts and apparently, I’m fighting out my contract,” Miller said. “It is where we are, it doesn’t affect anything, it doesn’t change anything. I still have a job to do July 2 and I’m planning on doing it to the best of my ability. We will see what happens and go from there.”

Miller holds a worthy (34-16) record, with one no-contest, and has proved to the world there is still life in the old dog yet when stopping both Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta in round two.

The 38-year-old is unquestionably at the tail-end of his career and has a résumé to be proud of, competing against names such as Charles Oliveria, Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis, to name a few.

What are your thoughts on Jim Miller fighting out his contract? Will he be granted a new deal after UFC 276?