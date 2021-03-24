UFC 258 fight week was a forgettable one for lightweight veteran Jim Miller.

Miller was set to take on Bobby Green at the pay-per-view event which took place last month. However, the fight was called off after Green fainted during the weigh-ins the day before the event.

For Miller, that was a huge blow as he took the fight on short notice and made weight — even if it was a better cut than previous occasions.

“The hurdle is making weight and it sucks that is the way the sport is. I would fight every weekend if I didn’t have to cut weight,” Miller told BJPenn.com. “The fight not going on after I made the weight, and I had it on short notice, too sucked. I had a decent cut as well. If you aren’t going to fight you might as well have a shitty cut so you don’t have to fight in that state.

“At the same time, it’s not like I suffered because it was a pretty easy cut. It sucks. I don’t want my opponents to get sick or hurt before the fight.”

That wasn’t the only blow for Miller. Another blow was the fact that he was barely compensated for his troubles.

“They gave me a percentage,” Miller added. “A fraction. You waste a week out in Las Vegas basically stuck in your hotel room and it’s like I made a couple thousand dollars for it. It sucks.”

However, the UFC did promise to rebook him soon and that was the case as he is set to face Joe Solecki on April 10. That said, it’s not a good look for the UFC to not compensate him properly for the Green fight.

Then again, the UFC has never received praise for properly compensating its fighters either.