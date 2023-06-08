Former two-weight champion, Daniel Cormier has doubted suggestions that veteran lightweight fan-favorite, Jim Miller should receive an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in the future, claiming “accomplishments” should be taken into account first and foremost.

Cormier, a Hall of Fame inductee himself, managed to land undisputed gold in both the llight heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, joining an exclusive list of fighters to hold gold in weight classes simultaneously.

Retiring from mixed martial arts competition back in 2020, Cormier closed out his gold laden career in August of that year, dropping a unanimous decision defeat against two-time heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic in the pair’s trilogy rubber match at UFC 252.

Jim Miller landed another stunning stoppage last weekend in Las Vegas

As for Miller, the promotion’s most active fighter, as well as the most winningest lightweight and most winningest fighter of all time in the promotion, added to his who’s who résumé at UFC Vegas 74 just last weekend, stopping promotional newcomer, Jesse Butler with a stunning opening round KO – earning him another Performance of the Night bonus.

Heralded as a future Hall of Fame inductee, Miller, a native of New Jersey, was scoffed at as a potential inductee by Cormier, who claimed “accomplishments” should be taken into account when inducting fighters.

“It makes me feel bad, because… I’m on the other side,” Daniel Cormier said during an appearance on DC & RC. “I tap out, bro. I don’t feel, RC, like time served immediately puts you in the Hall of Fame. Look, he’s (Jim Miller) got more wins than anyone else. I love Jim MIller, and this makes it hard for me, but I just don’t feel like time served puts you in the Hall of Fame.”



“RC, there’s an offensive lineman in the NFL right now that played 20 years,” Cormier explained. “Is that guy going into the Hall of Fame just because he played 20 years? It doesn’t work that way, RC. You have to have accomplishments to go into the Hall of Fame.”

Over the course of his professional career, Miller has landed notable victories over the likes of Duane Ludwig, Gleison Tibau, Charles Oliveira, Joe Lauzon, Takanori Gomi, Thiago Alves, Clay Guida, and the above-mentioned, Donald Cerrone to name a few.