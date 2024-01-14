Jim Miller prefers UFC 300 fight with veteran Matt Brown: ‘Let’s put on a show, let’s go out and entertain’

After a dominant win over Gabriel Benitez, Jim Miller had his eyes on the future and called for a fight with Paul Felder or Matt Brown at UFC 300.

Jim Miller is a legend of the sport, and in the twilight of his career, he’s been utterly dominating the competition and is 5-1 in his last six fights. At UFC Vegas 84 he continued his winning ways, and let fans everywhere know that he’s not ready to call a quits on fighting just yet,

In the cage after his victory, he primarily called out Paul Felder, who is a retired fighter who now works full-time for the UFC as a broadcaster. Felder was working cage side when the callout was delivered, and seemed very willing to come back for one more fight, for a battle between legends.

Jim Miller Admits at Post Fight Press Conference that he leans more towards a fight with Matt Brown at UFC 300

At the post-fight press conference, Miller made his intentions more clear. While he isn’t opposed to the idea of a fight with Paul Felder, he actually would prefer a bout with Matt Brown.

“Paul and I almost fought in 2015,” Miller said of Felder at the post-fight press conference (H/T MMA Fighting). “I think that fight would be brutal. I think that is a brutal fight, me and him locked in a cage for 15 minutes. I also think that Matt Brown fight is amazing as well.”

“I think it’s awesome because one, I don’t have to cut weight. Two, he’s the guy with the most finishes at welterweight, I’m the guy with the most finishes at lightweight. That’s a fight for [UFC] 300. Let’s put on a show, let’s go out and entertain.”

“I’m willing to move up in weight for that type of event,” Jim Miller continued. “It’s not like I’m trying get my rankings up or anything like that. Particularly at 300, I would hop in at any moment if Sean [Shelby] called me for those types of fights — Sean, if you’re watching. I want to put on an epic show with two badass dudes who have been around for a bit, and I think Matt might be that guy.”

On social media, Matt Brown gave the idea a green light. “I love Jim Miller, would be an honor,” he said. A fight between the two men would indeed be epic. It would be a clash of styles, as Brown is more of a striker, and Miller a grappler. Sometimes those fights can end very one-sidedly, but sometimes they also make for an insane back-and-forth war.

Jim Miller also spoke about his nickname (Which is ‘A10’) and explained how he’d like there to be an alteration to it at UFC 300.

“I don’t know if Bruce [Buffer] will introduce me as Jim ‘F******’ Miller,” Miller said. “I don’t know if he swears when he’s working. He definitely swears when he’s not. I think it would be cool. I think it would be cool to maybe open the pay-per-view with that. I think doing that in front of the T-Mobile full of fans would be awesome. I think that would get me super fired up.”

