Jim Miller Scores Slick third-Round Neck Crank Submission over Gabriel Benítez – UFC Vegas 84 highlights

Jim Miller earned his 26th career victory inside the Octagon in the UFC Vegas 84 co-main event on Saturday night.

Determined to feature on April’s highly anticipated UFC 300 card in Las Vegas, ‘A-10’ knew he needed to step into The APEX and score another noteworthy win in his already legendary MMA career. He did exactly that, scoring an impressive third-round submission victory against Gabriel Benítez.

Miller delivered a striking masterclass, putting his boxing on display while simultaneously battering the lead leg of Benítez. With his opponent becoming increasingly immobile due to the damage, ‘A-10’ opted to take things to the mat in the third round. With only minutes remaining in the contest, it appeared as though we were headed to a unanimous decision that would be undoubtedly in favor of Miller.

However, Miller had no intention of letting Benítez off the hook that easy. With less than two minutes to go, the New Jersey native locked in a neck crank, forcing his opponent to tap out.

Official Result: Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benítez via submission (neck crank) at 3:25 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez at UFC Vegas 84:

Another day, another finish for Jim Miller 🔒 #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/RReibPNGWe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 14, 2024

ANOTHER ONE for @JimMiller_155 👏



He takes the all-time UFC wins record to 26 after that submission victory! #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/Rv8l3WSWd7 — UFC (@ufc) January 14, 2024