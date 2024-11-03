Her balls were hot: Jasmine Jasudavicius hilariously pays tribute to Derrick Lewis after UFC Edmonton win

While former heavyweight title challenger, Derrick Lewis vowed to clean up his act, strawweight challenger, Jasmine Jasudavicius could not help but channel the veteran knockout artist following her victory against Ariane da Silva at UFC Fight Night Edmonton overnight.

Jasudavicius, the current number fourteen ranked strawweight contender under the banner of the promotion, returned to action on the main card overnight in her native Canada, landing an eventual third round D’Arce choke win over former KSW champion, da Silva to land her third successive victory.

Adding to prior wins over both Priscila Cachoeira and Fatima Kline, Jasmine Jasudavicius is likely to see a move up the rankings following her third consecutive win off the back of her submission over da Silva in ‘The Great White North’.

Jasmine Jasudavicius makes nod to Derrick Lewis after UFC Edmonton

And challenging former interim and undisputed heavyweight title challenger, Lewis overnight — Jasudavicius claimed her “balls were hot” after her win — with the prolific knockout star removed from a slated fight with Jhonta Diniz ahead of UFC Edmonton.

Earlier this week, Lewis revealed he planned to clean up his act in the future following a host of infamous moments and comments during his Octagon tenure, was removed from a fight with Diniz due to non-weight-cutting illnesses.

“This year I’ve been trying to spend a lot of time with my kids at school, and they’re in elementary and stuff like that,” Derrick Lewis said at UFC Edmonton media day. “And so me going to school and the kids ask me about my balls and things like that, it’s just very uncomfortable, man. I want to change up everything. I’m not even taking my shorts off no more. I didn’t think about the other kids, the other family’s kids’ watching stuff like that, hearing me talk the way I talk, and me doing stuff I’m doing, so I’m just really trying to clean up my act. Be a class act this weekend, very professional.”