“Old Cocaine Conor” – UFC Veteran Says Jeremy Stephens Got Under Conor McGregor’s Skin

UFC vet Chael Sonnen thinks Jeremy Stephens got under the skin of Conor McGregor following their viral staredown inside the BKFC ring.

Clearly, getting under McGregor’s skin doesn’t take that much effort these days. Just ask Paul Hughes. Still, ‘The American Gangster’ seems to think that Stephens’ ‘Cocaine Conor‘ diss and the threat of making the Irish megastar quit in a potential bare-knuckle dream match has the former champ-champ fuming.

Conor McGregor faces off with Jeremy Stephens after his win at #KnuckleManiaV 😭



“Who the f*** is this guy. Let’s make a date, who’s gonna stop me man to man.”pic.twitter.com/lgIAVuHQXP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 26, 2025

“Not just a stereotype—women and men also don’t want you to touch their age,” Sonnen said in a video on his YouTube channel. “They’ll play it off, they’ll laugh it off, and it’s not quintessentially known as something that bothers both genders, but it does. “I didn’t look it up, but I don’t think Jeremy and Conor are different ages. By the way, Conor’s going on 36. Jeremy’s got to be… I’ve known Jeremy for 15 years. He’s got to be—I was there the night Dana White took $100 grand and Ronda Rousey down to a police station to get Jeremy out of jail, and that was in 2012. I mean, Jeremy’s got to be the same age as Conor. He’s got to be right there. “But it doesn’t feel like it, does it? It feels like Conor’s a lot older. So, which do you want to be? You get a choice. You get to go through life—do you want to be the meme that says, “Who the f*ck is that guy?” or do you want to be the meme that called you ‘Old Cocaine Conor?'”

For the record, Jeremy Stephens is 38, two years older than McGregor.

Jeremy Stephens will ‘Break’ McGregor in proposed bare-knuckle clash

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s MMA Today with Din Thomas and Alan Jouban, ‘Lil Heathen’ doubled down on his previous comments, noting that he’d “break” McGregor should the two ever toe the line.

“I’m more certain in my capabilities and what I’m able to do. And I’ll break that dude, bro,” Stephens said. “I know it. I’ve been knowing it. Now it’s like, now people are starting to kind of catch on. So, that was a full-circle f*cking moment … And I fought Eddie Alvarez, who was on that [UFC 205] card. And I was like, ‘Man, that motherf**ker.’ I wanted that fight.’ You know? It’s just all full circle. “This is God’s alignment, timing … I almost gave up. I mean, to come back and have that, and to be face to face with that dude. It was awesome, bro. I can smell it.“

Stephens earned his third straight win under the BKFC banner at KnuckleMania V, scoring a third-round TKO against Eddie Alvarez after ‘The Underground King’ threw in the towel citing a broken jaw.