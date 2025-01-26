Jeremy Stephens rips ‘Ole’ cocaine Conor McGregor’ after tense BKFC Knucklemania V staredown

ByRoss Markey
Off the back of his impressive win overnight, Jeremy Stephens has claimed long-time rival, Conor McGregor has a long way to go before he stands opposite him on in the ring next — after the Iowa native stopped common-foe, Eddie Alvarez with a third round TKO in their tense headliner at BKFC Knucklemania V overnight in Philadelphia.

Stephens, an alum of the UFC and veteran lightweight and featherweight contender, turned in his third consecutive victory in the BFKC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) overnight, taking on former Bellator MMA and UFC lightweight titleholder, Alvarez in hostile territory in Pennsylvania.

Stopping the hometown favorite with an eventual third round TKO win after a corner stoppage from Alvarez’s head coach, Mark Henry, Stephens was met in the ring by long-time enemy, McGregor — with the duo going head-to-head in a bitter face-off there and then.

Jeremy Stephens offers to fight Conor McGregor in trip to Ireland

And during the build-up to his showdown with Alvarez, former UFC knockout artist, Stephens claimed he would love the chance to knock out his “boss” in a future fight with McGregor, however, claimed both the Dubliner and BKFC boss, David Feldman were hoping for his demise overnight.

Conor McGregor reveals plan for imminent debut fight with the BKFC: 'You'll just hear my music, no promotion'

“‘Ole’ cocaine Conor (McGregor),” Jeremy Stephens said of the former UFC champion during his post-fight press conference. “He’s got a long path, bro. It’s all good promotion. I love it. I loved to come in there, get right in his face, and have him doubt me. I felt like him and (David) Feldman were against me. Everyone was against me.”

“Butt cheeks McGregor,” Jeremy Stephens explained. “That’s the one. That’s the money fight, bro…. When it comes down to bareknuckle, no one is beating me. A lot of people say that, but no one is beating me in the game, and I would love a shot to prove it,” Stephens concluded. “I’ll go to Ireland … I’ll make him quit.”

