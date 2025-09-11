Number 10-ranked UFC featherweight Jean Silva is currently on a media tour as he builds anticipation for his upcoming bout this Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Lopes vs. Silva (Noche UFC 3). He is set to face the number two-ranked featherweight in the world, Diego Lopes.

Lopes is coming off a title fight loss to current champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski at UFC 314. Meanwhile, Jean Silva is riding high on a five-fight finish streak, consisting of four KO/TKOs and one submission. In his most recent victory, Silva submitted renowned grappler Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell via ninja choke. With such an impressive win, along with three performance bonuses in a row, the UFC is having him jump all the way up the the 2nd ranked conender.

Now, as he prepares for the toughest test of his career, Silva sat down for a Zoom interview with MMA Junkie to discuss his upcoming fight and why he believes his championship aspirations are well within reach.

“My victory already happened a long time ago” : Jean Silva

Jean Silva’s team, the renowned “Fighting Nerds,” had a rough week, with two members losing in the main and co-main events of UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho, which took place just one card prior. Maurício Ruffy came up short against Benoît Saint Denis, losing via face crank in the second round. In the main event, Caio Borralho also suffered a defeat, dropping a five-round decision to Nassourdine Imavov in a bout with title implications.

When approached during his interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn about his mindset heading into this fight and is career as a whole, and whether his teammates’ recent losses would affect him, Jean Silva remained confident.

“It doesn’t change the fact that I’m going to knock Diego out,” Silva said.

He further elaborated on his mindset heading into the fight:

“My victory already happened a long time ago. I’ve been a world champion for years—ever since I chose to pursue a career in MMA. I knew I was a champion, and I’ve worked every day to prove it.”

“If there’s a hero in the world this week, it’s me,” Silva said. “And for sure, from now until my next victory over Diego Lopes, I’m the happiest man in the world.”

As Silva prepares to step into the Octagon this weekend, it’s clear that his confidence remains unshaken – and in his eyes, destiny is already sealed.