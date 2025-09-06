Benoit Saint-Denis Secures Win Over Mauricio Ruffy with Rear-Naked Choke – UFC Paris Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Mauricio Ruffy vs. Benoit Saint-Denis - UFC Paris Highlights

Benoit Saint-Denis scored one of the biggest wins of his mixed martial arts career at UFC Paris, finishing contender Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event.

Saint-Denis came out looking to put Ruffy on the mat, and for the most part, that’s exactly what he did. However, Saint-Denis’ momentum was halted a bit after an accidental low blow to his opponent brought a pause to the action. With the fight restarted, Ruffy was hesitant to throw, likely surrendering the opening round to Saint-Denis.

gettyimages 2233460570 612x612 1

The ‘God of War’ picked up right where he left off in the second stanza, putting Ruffy on the mat and immediately taking the Brazilian’s back. Cinching his arm under Ruffy’s chin, Saint-Denis forced him to tap out, bringing an epic end to their entertaining encounter.

gettyimages 2234054308 612x612 1

Official Result: Benoit Saint-Denis def. Mauricio Ruffy via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:56 of Round 2.

gettyimages 2234054264 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Mauricio Ruffy vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris:

