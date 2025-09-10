Watch: Jean Silva Leaves Bryce Mitchell Unconcious With Stunning Submission

Jean Silva cemented his status as a rising force in the UFC featherweight division with a decisive victory over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314. Coming off a stretch of finishes dating to his Dana White’s Contender Series debut, Silva faced Mitchell in Miami on April 12, 2025, carrying the challenge of dismantling a veteran grappler known for relentless ground attacks.

Watch: Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell

From the opening bell, Mitchell’s low kicks and takedown setups tested Silva’s defense, but Silva countered with precise striking and controlled distance management. Early in the second round, Silva landed a straight right that staggered Mitchell. Sensing an opportunity, Silva closed distance, secured a front guillotine, and forced Mitchell to tap unconscious at 3:52 of round two. The finish extended Silva’s UFC record to 5-0, all by stoppage.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: (R-L) Jean Silva of Brazil punches Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

In the cage immediately following the victory, UFC commentator Joe Rogan remarked that Silva “looks like a world champion,” highlighting the performance’s impact on title-shot conversations. Silva’s post-fight interview echoed that sentiment, as he declared his intention to challenge the winner of the featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Jean Silva of Brazil taunts Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Silva’s win over Mitchell marked the biggest payday of his career to date, with a reported payout of $206,000 against Mitchell’s $130,000 purse. The emphatic submission also propelled Silva into the official UFC featherweight rankings, likely earning him a spot among the top ten contenders for the 145-pound belt.

Later this week, Silva returns to action as the headliner of Noche UFC on September 13, where he will meet Diego Lopes in San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center. Lopes, a former title challenger who dropped a decision to Volkanovski in April, represents Silva’s most significant test to date and a direct pathway to a title opportunity. As fight week unfolds, stakes remain high: a win could secure Silva’s place in the next featherweight title eliminator, while a loss would stall his rapid ascent.