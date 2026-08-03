Jean Silva vs. Yair Rodriguez Set to Headline Noche UFC on September 12

Jean Silva is set to meet Yair Rodriguez in the five-round main event of Noche UFC on Saturday, September 12, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The featherweight matchup pairs the UFC’s No. 6-ranked Silva with No. 5-ranked Rodriguez, though the promotion had not formally announced the booking when reports emerged; it was first reported by Higor Ciconello.

Jean Silva vs. Yair Rodriguez

“Lord” Silva, 29, enters off a unanimous-decision win over Arnold Allen at UFC 324 in January. All three judges scored the bout for the Brazilian, 30-27 and 29-28 twice, giving “Lord” a timely bounce-back performance after Diego Lopes stopped him in the second round of their September 2025 Noche UFC headliner.

🚨 Jean Silva x Yair Rodríguez 🚨



O “Lord” terá pela frente o ex-desafiante ao cinturão dos pesos-penas Yair Rodríguez na luta principal do Noche UFC, marcado para o dia 12 de setembro, na Desert Diamond Arena, em Glendale, no Arizona (EUA). pic.twitter.com/d3Z9ZdrUNx — Higor Ciconello 🗞 (@higorciconello) August 1, 2026

The Fighting Nerds product had opened his UFC run with five consecutive finishes after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023. That stretch included victories over Drew Dober, Melsik Baghdasaryan, Steve Garcia, Bryce Mitchell and Charles Jourdain, turning Silva into one of the division’s fastest-rising names before Lopes ended his 13-fight overall winning streak.

“El Pantera” Rodriguez will make his first appearance in roughly 17 months when he walks to the cage in Glendale. The former interim UFC featherweight champion last competed at UFC 314 in April 2025, where he defeated former Bellator champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire by unanimous decision.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Jean Silva of Brazil taunts Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Mexico’s “El Pantera” had entered that fight following consecutive losses to Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, including his July 2023 bid for Volkanovski’s featherweight title. His win over Pitbull steadied his position near the top of the weight class, and a victory over Silva would give the Mexican a strong case for another high-profile assignment.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 10: Yair Rodriguez of Mexico reacts on stage during the UFC 314 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

The booking gives Rodriguez a major role on a card built around Mexican Independence Day weekend. Noche UFC will be the fourth edition of the UFC’s annual event, and Rodriguez has already headlined the promotion’s first Noche UFC card, defeating Brian Ortega by third-round TKO in September 2023.

For Silva, it is another test against an established contender after the Allen result. Rodriguez carries a deep catalogue of unorthodox kicking attacks, while Silva has built his UFC reputation through pressure, power shots and finishing instincts. A five-round fight gives both men more room to lean on their styles, which should make the pace interesting from the opening bell.