Henry Cejudo, Michael Chiesa, and others react as Jean Silva returns to the win column at UFC 324

The MMA world has reacted to the featherweight bout between Jean Silva and Arnold Allen, which kick-started the UFC 324 main card with a bang.

Allen, who had been sidelined for months with a shoulder injury, fought a more calculated bout, found his range early, and showed no signs of ring rust. However, it was Silva who ended on a high note.

The Brazilian landed the better shots in every round, dictated the pace, and even took his opponent down a couple of times. ‘Lord’ hunted a fight-ending blow in every second of the fight.

However, the Brit’s distance management, staying outside Silva’s firing range and refusing to meet the latter in the center of the octagon, prevented ‘Lord’ from getting the brawl he wanted.

After 15 minutes, Jean Silva secured a unanimous decision win (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) to return to winning ways.

Check out Jean Silva getting his hand raised at UFC 324 below:

The MMA world reacts to Jean Silva’s win over Arnold Allen

Michael Chiesa reacted to Jean Silva’s antics inside the octagon:

“Silva went surfs up on Allen’s back lol. Expect the unexpected from that madman. #UFC324”

Henry Cejudo thinks the Silva vs. Allen bout was elite matchmaking. He labelled it as the Fight of the Night.

“Allen vs Silva was elite matchmaking #UFC324”

“29-28 Silva. Great fight between two of the best featherweights in the world #UFC324”

The MMA Guru posted:

“WHAT A FU*KING WAR! SICK FIGHT IN ALLEN VS SILVA! I HAD THAT JEAN SILVA 29-28 BASED ON THE LAST TWO ROUNDS, SECOND IS CLOSE, THIRD CLEAR, FIRST CLEAR FOR ARNOLD #ufc324 Both guys laying it on the line and swinging, Arnold looked sharper, but Jean is a tank with big power man.”

Popular MMA Page Dovy reacted to Silva’s showboating in the final seconds of the fight:

Right after the fight, Silva took to X to react to his own victory:

“Doubt me now.”