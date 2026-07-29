Can Ian Machado Garry Stop Islam Makhachev’s UFC 330 Title Run?

UFC 330 heads to Philadelphia on August 15, where Islam Makhachev puts the UFC welterweight title on the line against Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry in the main event. Makhachev can strengthen his standing as a two-division champion with a successful first defense, while Garry has the chance to become Ireland’s next UFC titleholder in a fight that pits elite grappling control against disciplined distance striking.

Islam Makhachev enters his first UFC welterweight title defense as a clear betting favorite against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330 in Philadelphia on August 15. While the dogecoin price may move on a very different market, Makhachev opened around -278 and Garry at +220, with the line since shifting further toward the champion at roughly -320 to -390 for Makhachev and +260 to +280 for Garry.

A -320 line implies Makhachev has roughly a 76 percent chance of winning. Garry’s plus-money price reflects a real upset path, though it requires him to avoid the kind of extended grappling sequences that have defined many of Makhachev’s best performances.

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry odds

Makhachev arrives as a former UFC lightweight champion who beat Charles Oliveira to win that belt, then defended it against Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano. His resume has now extended to welterweight after he took the 170-pound title from Jack Della Maddalena, making him a two-division UFC champion.

The Dagestani champion’s game is difficult to prepare for because the takedown is never presented in isolation. Makhachev uses southpaw striking, level changes, clinch entries and feints to make opponents hesitate. When he gets to the hips, he is effective at chaining singles, body locks, trips and mat returns; from top position, he advances patiently while hunting submissions or damaging opponents with short strikes. His background includes combat sambo and long-standing work alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Islam Makhachev of Russia awaits the start of the round in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Garry’s route is less about winning a wrestling match and more about making Makhachev take bad shots. The Irish challenger is a long-range striker who uses kicks, straight punches and lateral movement to draw opponents into reaching exchanges. He has shown comfort fighting at a measured pace, looking to counter when an opponent steps too far forward rather than standing in front of them for extended trades.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 26: Ian Machado Garry of Ireland reacts after defeating Carlos Prates of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

That approach must be sharper than usual here. Garry should use the jab and front kick to manage range, but avoid predictable kicks from too close, where Makhachev can catch the leg or use the reaction to close distance. He needs to circle off the fence early, force clean resets after every exchange and make Makhachev work back to open space. A low-output fight could suit Garry if he is scoring visible counters and denying clinch control, but passive movement alone would give Makhachev time to set traps.

The key moments will come after Garry’s punches land. He cannot admire his work or retreat straight back. He needs an immediate angle, hand-fighting discipline and a strong first takedown defense, since Makhachev often turns an initial failed attempt into a clinch sequence. If taken down, Garry’s priority is getting to the fence, building a base and standing rather than accepting extended guard exchanges.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Islam Makhachev of Russia grapples with Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Prediction: Islam Makhachev to win by submission, rounds 3 or 4. Makhachev has the more reliable paths across five rounds: he can win minutes on the feet, force clinches and turn one completed takedown into long periods of control. Garry is live for a decision if he keeps the fight in the centre and punishes entries, but Makhachev’s pressure and layered grappling make him the logical pick.