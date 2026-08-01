Aleksandar Rakic Snaps Four-Fight Losing Skid, Saves UFC Career With Win Over Marcin Tybura

Aleksandar Rakic finally managed to snap his four-fight losing skid at UFC Belgrade to save his job. The 34-year-old Serbian fighter locked horns with Marcin Tybura earlier tonight, and the bout went just as planned for the former.

Rakic stayed busy throughout the first frame. He started by chopping Tybura’s leg and forcing the latter to a chance stance. He also stunned Tybura with a head kick in the second half of the first round, and every time the 40-year-old wanted to close distance and fire back, he got punished by the Serbian “Rocket.”

Round 2 was the same as Round 1. Although Rakic stopped throwing inside leg kicks, he maintained the higher output throughout the stanza. Meanwhile, Tybura remained patient, waiting for an opportunity to counter and land a fight-ending blow, but he was unable to find it. “Tybur” was caught by a head kick late in the second round.

In Round 3, Rakic continued to punish Tybura with heavy shots to the body and head before attempting a takedown. In the clinch, he absorbed a few hard knees but responded with sharp elbows and body shots of his own. Although the referee repeatedly called for more action, “Rocket” refused to abandon his takedown attempt, and the fight went the distance after an uneventful third round.

Official decison: Aleksandar Rakic defeated Marcin Tybura by unanimous decision (30-27 x3) at UFC Belgrade.

UFC Belgrade: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Marcin Tybura – Highlights

Estreia na categoria com vitória! ✅



Aleksandar Rakic supera Marcin Tybura por decisão unânime no #UFCBelgrado! 💪



[ Ao vivo somente no @ParamountPlusBR ] pic.twitter.com/qNMHlalUxi — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) August 1, 2026

30-27

30-27

30-27



Aleksandar Rakic with a BIG win over Marcin Tybura! 👊#UFCBelgrade | Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/6RXQTx2dYZ — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 1, 2026