Arman Tsarukyan vs. Charles Oliveira 2 Eyed for UFC 331 Main Event

Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira are in discussions to headline UFC 331 on September 19 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The proposed lightweight rematch is currently expected to be a five-round main event, and the BMF title may be on the line.

Tsarukyan and Oliveira first met at UFC 300 in April 2024, where Tsarukyan earned a split-decision win after three rounds. The result gave the Armenian-Russian contender one of the biggest wins of his UFC run, though Oliveira has stayed near the front of the lightweight queue ever since.

The rematch would bring two recent main-event winners together at a point when the division is full of moving pieces. Oliveira currently holds the BMF belt after beating Max Holloway at UFC 326 in March, winning every round on all three scorecards in Las Vegas. Reports indicate that the symbolic title will not be at stake if the Tsarukyan fight is finalized.

According to our sources, a fight between Arman Tsarukyan and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is in the works to headline UFC 331 in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/EvCEGQS9sQ — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 2, 2026

UFC 331: Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira Rematch Takes Shape

“Do Bronx” has a resume built for big nights. The Brazilian became UFC lightweight champion by stopping Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in 2021, then submitted Dustin Poirier in his title defense later that year. He also owns UFC wins over Justin Gaethje, Chandler, Mateusz Gamrot, Beneil Dariush and Tony Ferguson, and his recent victory over Holloway gave him a second straight win after his 2025 loss to Ilia Topuria.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia has his hand raised over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Oliveira’s win over Holloway was a different type of performance from the all-action fights usually associated with his career. He scored takedowns in each round, controlled the fight for more than 20 minutes, and swept the scorecards 50-45. That result may make a second meeting with Tsarukyan even more interesting, given the first fight featured grappling exchanges and close decision rounds.

Tsarukyan enters the reported matchup on a five-fight UFC winning streak. After edging Oliveira, he submitted Dan Hooker with an arm-triangle choke in the second round of their November 2025 main event in Doha, Qatar. The victory was his first appearance in 19 months, following a lengthy absence and the collapse of his scheduled title shot earlier that year.

The 29-year-old was supposed to challenge then-lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 in January 2025, but withdrew during fight week because of a back injury. Tsarukyan later described severe lower-back pain that stopped him from completing cardio work and his weight cut, while UFC CEO Dana White said he would need to work his way back into the title picture. Outside the UFC, he has kept busy with various grappling matches.

A win in Los Angeles would give Tsarukyan a second victory over Oliveira and keep him firmly in the discussion for a championship opportunity. Oliveira, meanwhile, could erase the UFC 300 loss and add another chapter to a career that has repeatedly swung from setback to headline spot. For now, the fight remains in negotiations, with the UFC 331 main-event picture still subject to change.