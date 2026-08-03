Watch: Gustavo Trujillo Knocks Out Lucas Browne With Brutal Right Hand in BKB

Gustavo Trujillo kept his BKB heavyweight title and his spotless finishing record intact with a first-round knockout of former WBA regular heavyweight champion Lucas Browne at BKB 48: “Night of Four Kings” in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The Cuban heavyweight dropped Browne before ending it with a right hand, prompting referee Sam Burgos to stop the main event at 1:48 of Round 1.

Video: Gustavo Trujillo Sleeps Lucas Browne With Round 1 Right Hand in BKB

Browne, fighting from the black trunks, tried to establish his jab and move at range early. Trujillo walked him down inside the Trigon, found the first knockdown, then landed the decisive right hand as Browne retreated.

Browne got to his feet after the first knockdown, but the bout did not last much longer. “The Cuban Assassin” Trujillo’s final right hand sent the Australian back to the canvas, with Burgos stepping in after the count to confirm the knockout and title defense.

The win moved Trujillo to 8-0 in bare-knuckle competition, with all eight victories recorded by first-round knockout. He entered BKB 48 with seven first-round stoppages and a 100 percent knockout rate, meaning Browne became the latest heavyweight unable to get beyond the opening round.

Browne brought major conventional-boxing experience into the matchup. The 6-foot-5 Australian was a former WBA regular heavyweight titleholder, held a 31-7 boxing record with 27 knockouts before the event, and had won his BKB debut by second-round stoppage. He weighed 252.6 pounds for the championship fight, while Trujillo came in at 246 pounds.

Trujillo, also listed at 6-foot-5, entered as the defending BKB heavyweight champion and was making his eighth appearance in the company. The 32-year-old Miami-based Cuban had already stopped former champions Lorenzo Hunt, Ike Villanueva and Richie Leak during his run through the division.

Trujillo is set to return on August 29 when he defends the BKB heavyweight world title against Mark “The Veteran” O’Neil in the BKB 58: Miami main event at the James L. Knight Center. The unbeaten Cuban enters at 8-0 with eight first-round knockouts, fresh from his quick finish of Lucas Browne, while O’Neil arrives with a 3-4 BKB record after a doctor-stoppage TKO win over Daniel “Big Dom” Podmore at BKB 55 in Cardiff.