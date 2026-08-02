Arman Tsarukyan Set to Visit India After Next UFC Fight, Aims to Level Up Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Wrestling

This past weekend in the main event of a Hype FC event in Yerevan, Armenia, Arman Tsarukyan successfully defended his Hype gold strap by submitting Indian influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria. The Armenian took Baiyanpuria down three times and then sealed the win with an armbar submission.

Check out the finish below:

Arman Tsarukyan just destroyed Indian fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria pic.twitter.com/jzwdUrxzLU — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 1, 2026



After the submission-only grappling bout, while discussing his opponent during a candid chat with Rachit Yadav, Tsarukyan opined that although Baiyanpuria is strong, he needs to learn to wrestle. The Armenian also revealed that he has a UFC bout coming after which he plans to come to India, and during his trip he will help the Indian influencer improve his wrestling. He said:

“[The fight] was good. He’s [Ankit Baiyanpuria] strong, but he needs to know how to wrestle. For sure, for sure [I will teach him when I come to India]. I have a fight coming up, and after the fight, I want to come.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments about Ankit Baiyanpuria below:

Rachitroo met Arman Tsarukiyan after his fight with Ankit Baiyanpuria



He asked his POV on Ankit and later on invited him to India and join his stream.



Rachitroo also roasted Neon who is banned in India, he called Neon is a joker bro pic.twitter.com/oc3nKUdsGI — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) August 2, 2026

This was Baiyanpuria’s first major wrestling bout, and he plans to compete again. Hype FC also intends to stage an event in India soon.

After the loss, the Indian said:

“This was my first match, not last. I tried my best.”

Check out Ankit Baiyanpuria’s comments below:

Ankit Baiyanpura lost His Debut fight with

Arman Tsarukyan in UFC fight.



Before leaving the Ring he gave some remarks—



"This was my first fight

I will come back stronger"💪



Bhai sher k muh m khoon h ab

He will Return And win 🏆 #AnkitBaiyanpura

#ArmanTsarukyan #UFC #India pic.twitter.com/xtyb25UyqC — Prajjwal’s POV (@YPRAJJWAL) August 2, 2026

Who is Arman Tsarukyan going to fight next in the UFC?

Top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is rumored to run it back with newly minted BMF champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 331. The bout has not been made official yet. Some sources also suggest that lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who turns 38 soon, might vacate and retire, and if that is the case, then at UFC 331, Tsarukyan vs. Oliveira 2 could be for the vacant 155-pound championship.

Check out the post below:

According to our sources, a fight between Arman Tsarukyan and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is in the works to headline UFC 331 in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/EvCEGQS9sQ — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 2, 2026

“Ahalkalakets” is currently riding a five-fight win streak. He last competed at UFC Qatar, where he submitted Dan Hooker in Round 2 and then called for a title shot. However, his antics inside and outside the octagon delayed his chances of becoming the next 155-pound title challenger, especially after pulling out at the last moment from UFC 311 due to a hernia.