‘It’s Not Over!’ Jean Silva Narrowly Overcomes Weight Miss, Vows to KO Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

Jean Silva’s UFC 314 fight week has been anything but smooth, as the Brazilian featherweight contender initially missed weight by one pound during the official weigh-ins in Miami. Silva, who tipped the scales at 147 pounds, one pound over the featherweight limit of 146.

Jean Silva was visibly frustrated, shouting in Portuguese and vowing to make weight and defeat his opponent, Bryce Mitchell.“It’s not over,” Silva reportedly said from the scales. “I’m going to come back and make weight. Bryce Mitchell, I’m going to knock you out.”

Silva, the last fighter to weigh in, was granted an additional hour by the commission to shed the extra pound. He successfully made weight on his second attempt, officially confirming the bout against Mitchell. Had he failed, Silva would have been forced to forfeit a significant portion of his fight purse. Despite this drama, Silva’s determination prevailed, keeping his high-profile matchup intact.

This is not the first time Silva has faced challenges during a weight cut. He previously fainted while cutting weight for UFC 303 and has spoken openly about the difficulties fighters endure during this process. Reflecting on public criticism of missed weights, he once said, “People think, ‘Well, it’s just a pound over.’ Don’t you think you would cut that to make this fight?”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Opponents Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva face off during the UFC 314 press conference at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The stakes for Jean Silva’s bout with Mitchell are significant. Both fighters are vying for a spot among the featherweight division’s elite. Silva, known for his aggressive striking and finishing ability, faces Mitchell’s grappling-heavy style in what promises to be a clash of skillsets. The tension between the two has only escalated following their heated press conference exchange.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Jean Silva is seen on stage during the UFC 314 press conference at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

During the press conference, Silva declared his intention to send Mitchell into retirement. In response, Mitchell quipped, “I was born with brain damage, brother. I’ll be alright,” drawing laughter from the Miami crowd. He later likened Silva’s bravado to barking dogs on his farm: “You know what they all got in common? They squeal right before they die.”

For Silva, overcoming his weight miss is just one hurdle in a fight that could define his trajectory in the UFC featherweight division. As both men step into the Octagon at UFC 314, fans can expect fireworks in what has become one of the event’s most anticipated bouts.