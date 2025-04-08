UFC 314’s Jean Silva Hopes Bryce Mitchell Survives Round One: ‘I Want to Have Some Fun With Him’

Jean Silva isn’t interested in ending things early against Bryce Mitchell.

With UFC 314 just a few short days away, the trash talk is really starting to ramp up. One of the most anticipated fights on the night will undoubtedly be Silva’s main card clash with controversial featherweight standout Bryce Mitchell.

‘Thug Nasty’ has drawn the ire of fight fans over the last few months for a variety of reasons, chief among them being his suggestion that Adolf Hitler was “a good guy” and someone he’d “liked to have gone fishing with.” Mitchell attempted to do a quick course correction after UFC CEO Dana White lambasted him for his asinine comments, but by then, the damage was already done.

Following Silva’s fourth straight knockout inside the Octagon in February, ‘Lord’ called for a fight with Mitchell, determined to teach ‘Thug Nasty’ a lesson in front of 20,000 people and millions watching around the world.

Days later, both fighters got their wish, bringing us to this Saturday’s showdown inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. And while the fight may be this weekend, the battle began during last month’s UFC 314 press conference when Silva hilariously silenced Mitchell and incensed the Arkansas native with a series of taunts and chants.

Jean Silva wants plenty of time inside the Octagon with Mitchell

‘Lord’ continued his war of words this week and expressed hope that Mitchell makes it out of the first round so that he can have some “fun” with the flat-earther.

“I hope he doesn’t give in and succumb in the first round because I would love to have fun with [him],” Silva told UFC.com. “I’m not loving some of the stuff he’s saying, obviously, and hopefully, he’s just trying to sell the fight because if he really means what he is saying, he’s messed up in the head.”

Considering Mitchell says absolutely crazy sh*t whether he’s got a fight lined up or not, it’s unlikely that ‘Thug Nasty’ is just trying to sell a fight.