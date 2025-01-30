UFC unwilling to punish Bryce Mitchell over Adolf Hitler comments: ‘It’s free speech’

UFC CEO, Dana White has claimed featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell will go unpunished for his deplorable comments on former Nazi German dictator, Adolf Hitler and the Jewish community, in which he claimed the Austrian was a “good guy.

Mitchell, the current number thirteen ranked featherweight contender in the UFC, was criticized majorly on social media this afternoon, after the Arkansas native claimed he would like to go fishing with former Nazi Germany dictator, Hitler, claiming the Austrian-born chancellor was a “good guy” — before unleashing a tirade on Jewish people and the LGBTQ+ community.

“I honestly think that (Adolf) Hitler was a good guy,” Bryce Mitchell said on his podcast. “Based upon my own research, not my public education indoctrination. I really do think, before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with. He fought for his country, he wanted to purify it by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country”

“Was Hitler perfect? No. But he was fighting for his people, okay? And he wanted a pure nation,” Mitchell explained. “You know what the Jews was doing? They was charging interest.”

Bryce Mitchell to go unpunished for comments on Adolf Hitler, Jewish community

And tonight during a press conference appearance, White and the UFC described Mitchell’s comments as “disgusting”, however, cited “free speech” as the reason why the former will not be reprimanded or punished for his tirade.

” Let me get some f*cking dumb sh*t out of the way first here,” UFC CEO, Dana White said. “I’m out here having fun doing Power Slap tonight. And I’m sure you guys heard what Bryce Mitchell said. If you haven’t, he said some probably — I’ve heard a lot of dumb, ignorant sh*t in my day, but this one’s probably the worst. When you talk about Hitler, he’s responsible for the death of six million Jews, and he tried to completely eliminate a race of people. World War II was the deadliest war in history. Fifteen million military deaths, 45 million civilians, and 25 million soldiers were killed in World War II.

“Second of all, Hitler was one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the earth, and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron,” White said. “That’s the problem with the Internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We’ve obviously reached out to Bryce, and when we read what he said and let him know how we feel about it, we’re beyond disgusted. So for those of you that don’t know what’s going on, good, you’re lucky. For those of you that do, that’s what I have to say about it.”

“It’s free speech,” Dana White insisted when questioned if Bryce Mitchell would be reprimanded for his comments. “I don’t have to love it, you don’t have to love it.”