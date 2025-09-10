Jean Silva is Jealous of my Hair – Diego Lopes

Jean Silva and Diego Lopes will headline UFC’s Noche UFC card on September 13 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, in a featherweight clash that carries significant implications for both men’s careers. Silva enters the bout unbeaten in the UFC with five victories – four by knockout and one by submission – while Lopes seeks redemption following a championship defeat in April.

Jean Silva vs. Diego Lopes

The main event has been fueled by friction between the two UFC fighters throughout fight week. Silva recounted a tense hallway encounter at the fighter hotel, where security officers intervened to prevent a physical altercation after both camps crossed paths. “We saw each other today at the hotel. It almost went down,” Silva said via interpreter, adding that Lopes’ entourage included fighters from lighter divisions while Silva stood backed by larger teammates. “One of my coaches had to step in and calm things down before it got out of hand.”

It’s about the Hair

Amid the weight of expectation and interpersonal tension, Diego Lopes offered a remark that underlines the personal animus behind the athletic contest:

“He says he doesn’t like me. I don’t like him either. I don’t have any relationship with him, but this guy maybe doesn’t like me because I have great hair. In Brazil, there’s a saying: ‘Our saints don’t match,’ meaning the spirits don’t match. I think that applies here.”

Hair has become an unexpected focal point in the buildup to this fight. Silva’s close-cropped style contrasts sharply with Lopes’s thick, wavy mane, and both fighters have used the difference to needle each other publicly. He’s sometimes called “the mane attraction.”

Silva’s unbeaten run under the UFC banner has been marked by decisive finishes and rising momentum. Four of his octagon victories have come by way of knockout, showcasing a dangerous striking arsenal, and his lone submission win underscored growing versatility. At 28 years old, Silva has yet to appear on a UFC pay-per-view card, making this Noche UFC headliner a career landmark.

Lopes, who challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title at UFC 314 in April, is eager to rebound. He built his reputation through an early professional career in Brazil before moving to Mexico to teach Brazilian jiu-jitsu, then returned to competition to capture the LUX Fight League featherweight title via first-round kneebar in 2019. His only title defense followed successfully in 2021, and he earned a shot at UFC gold by going 5–2 in the Octagon.

Both men have competing motivations. Silva views a victory over Lopes as confirmation that he belongs among the division’s elite. Lopes sees a win as a stepping stone back toward championship contention after falling short against Volkanovski. The fighters’ contrasting paths – Silva’s perfect UFC ledger against Lopes’ championship setback – add narrative weight to the matchup.

Early betting markets favor Silva at -280, while Lopes is a +225 underdog, reflecting oddsmakers’ confidence in Silva’s momentum and finish rate. Still, Lopes has demonstrated submission prowess and persistence, traits that could disrupt Silva’s striking rhythm should the fight hit the ground.