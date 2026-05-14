Jack Della Maddalena issues heartfelt statement following devastating UFC Perth loss

Former champion Jack Della Maddalena has finally issued a statement, after being dismantled by Carlos Prates earlier this month at UFC Perth.



Della Maddalena was looking to return to winning ways against “The Nightmare” after losing his title to Islam Makhachev at UFC 322.



However, the Brazilian sniper did not give the Australian a chance to bounce back and pieced him up at Perth with ease.



Although “JDM” had a strong first round and even went for takedowns, Prates landed the bigger shots, mixed things up perfectly, and made it hard for Della Maddalena to find any rhythm.



Prates couldn’t knock Jack Della Maddalena out cold. However, he landed brutal knees, vicious leg kicks, and several other power-heavy shots before ultimately securing a third-round TKO once “JDM” collapsed.



After the UFC Perth loss, the 29-year-old Australian is now on a two-fight losing skid. He is now the number four-ranked welterweight contender, and given the amount of damage he took in the Prates bout, he would definitely be sidelined for the next 3-4 months.



Fans can expect “JDM” back in the octagon later this year, and he would most likely have to fight someone down in the rankings.

Jack Della Maddalena’s statement after UFC Perth Loss

Despite 2 back-to-back setbacks, the 29-year-old still has a lot of gas left in the tank and has a lot more to offer to the UFC and fans. After the Perth loss, “JDM” posted on his Instagram:

“Thanks for all the love and support. I could not be prouder to represent my gym @scrappy_mma_and_fitness , my family, my city and country. Not the desired result this time around but it was in line with the desired challenge; fighting the most vicious and toughest opponents. 🫡”

Check out Jack Della Maddalena’s message to fans below: