Jan Błachowicz Ready to Unleash Polish Power at UFC London Even at 42

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jan Błachowicz is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC London this weekend, facing off against Carlos Ulberg in a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout. The former champion, now 42 years old, is eager to remind the world of his legendary “Polish Power” after recovering from a challenging shoulder surgery.

Jan Błachowicz at UFC London

Błachowicz acknowledges the difficulty of his recovery, stating, “That was hard surgery…after three months after surgery I feel worse than before surgery…but I survived this, you know, bad moments and now I’m healthy and even stronger mentally because of that,” He said.

Regarding his opponent, Błachowicz shows respect for Ulberg’s skills while remaining confident in his own abilities. He notes, “He’s a kickboxer, very good kickboxer, good left hand, very fast, good move on the feet. But you know, I’ve got very big experience and I feel everything inside the octagon.”

When asked about a potential title shot, Błachowicz remains focused on the task at hand. “Yeah, we’ve got unfinished business, but first of all, I’ve got business with Carlos. So focus about him and after the fight, we can talk about what’s going to be the next step.”

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Błachowicz believes he has the edge in all aspects of the fight, stating, “I think I’m better in every part of the fight. Experience is on my side. He’s younger for sure, this is on his side, but I still got the fire inside me, and we’re going to see it on Saturday.”

As for his future in MMA, Jan Błachowicz remains realistic yet hopeful. “I don’t know, I hope so a lot, but we will see. I know it’s almost the end, but still a couple more fights.” The Polish fighter is confident in his ability to finish the fight, visualizing a third-round knockout. “The Polish power is still inside me…in my head, my visualization training is third-round KO.”

As UFC London approaches, Jan Błachowicz is primed to demonstrate that he remains a force in the light heavyweight division, ready to overcome the challenges of age and injury with the ever-present threat of his Polish Power.

