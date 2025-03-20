“I Owe It to the Fans” Leon Edwards Seeks Redemption at UFC London

Leon Edwards is set to headline UFC London this Saturday at the O2 Arena, facing Sean Brady in a pivotal welterweight clash. The former champion, who lost his title to Belal Muhammad last July at UFC 304, is determined to make a statement in his return to the octagon.

Leon Edwards on Sean Brady

Speaking to the media ahead of his UFC headlining match he reflected on his mindset heading into the fight. Leon Edwards expressed excitement and a sense of commitment. “I’m excited to go out there and perform again. I feel like I’m going in there to put my wrongs right. I owe it to the UK fans and to myself,” he said, emphasizing his desire to redeem himself after his last performance on home soil.

Leon Edwards acknowledged Brady’s grappling skills but feels well-prepared for the challenge. “It’s a style I’ve been preparing for over my last five fights, so it was easy to align everything for this training camp,” he explained. Confident in his physical advantages, Edwards added, “The size difference, the reach, and the strength will play a big part in this fight.”

Belal Muhammad

When asked about his loss to Belal Muhammad, Edwards dismissed Muhammad’s claims of dominance. “The way Belal talks, it’s like he knocked me down and battered me. All he did was wrestle me and hold me against the cage. He did no real damage,” Edwards remarked. However, he remains open to a rematch if circumstances align but is focused on Brady for now.

Edwards also addressed his transition from champion to challenger, embracing the underdog role. “I’ve always felt like the underdog. It took time to let it sink in and regain what I needed, but now I’m ready to go again,” he said.

Looking ahead, Leon Edwards believes a strong performance against Brady could fast-track him back into title contention. “If I put away Sean, that should put me in place for a title shot,” he stated confidently.

As for Brady’s prediction of submitting him, Edwards was dismissive. “I’ve never been in submission trouble in my career. I’ve fought better jiu-jitsu guys than him.” Saturday night represents more than just a fight for Edwards, it’s an opportunity to prove himself and silence critics. “This fight is more for me than anyone else,” he concluded. With home crowd support and a renewed focus, Edwards aims to reclaim his status as one of the division’s elite fighters.