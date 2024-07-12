Alex Pereira targeting December return for UFC 310 title fight: ‘It would be a good date for me’

Off the back of his knockout win just last month, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira is already weighing up his next move – with sights fixed on a title defense at UFC 310 at the end of this year in December.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight gold holder and the incumbent light heavyweight champion, headlined UFC 303 at the end of last month during international FIght Week, taking on two-time foe, Jiri Prochazka.

Felling the Czech Republic for the second time since November of last year, former two-weight champion, Pereira laid out Prochazka with a hellacious second round high-kick knockout, defending his crown for the second time.

Earlier this year, Sao Paulo native, Pereira headlined UFC 300 in April, scoring a one-sided first round KO win over the returning former undisputed gold holder, Jamahal Hill in the pair’s heated grudge match.

And linked with a slew of next moves off the back of his win against Prochazka, Pereira – who has made a habit of headlining the promotion’s annual trip to Madison Square Garden in November since his organizational debut, appears resigned to missing the showcase this annum.

Alex Pereira weighs up UFC 310 title fight return

Still planning to make one more walk this year, Brazilian star, Pereira confirmed he is eyeing a December date at UFC 310, and weighed up a title defense against the surging, Magomed Ankalaev.

“I want to rest a little,” Alex Pereira said on his YouTube channel. “But I think December would be a good date for me.”



“I’m feeling good, [and light heavyweight] is where I want to stay,” Alex Pereira continued. “Doesn’t matter [against] who. A lot of people are saying (Magomed) Ankalaev; that’s who they are talking about now. People are focused on him. But I’m training well, just not for him but for anyone. It’s a good fight for me to fight. I’ll be well prepared for him, or anyone.”

Whilst an official headliner for the promotion’s end-of-year flagship card at UFC 310 has yet to be determined at the time of publication, reports overnight revealed how a potential reworked clash between former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler may land on the event.

