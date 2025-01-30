Ex-Bellator star James Gallagher granted release from PFL contract: ‘It’s the beginning of something bigger’

Irish bantamweight contender, James Gallagher has confirmed he has been granted his release from the PFL (Professional Fighters League) this week, with the Strabane native yet to feature in competition since he returned in March of last year at the Bellator Champions Series.

Gallagher, 28, enjoyed an impressive run with the Bellator MMA promotion during his time under the organization’s banner, featuring in a title-eliminator clash with current champion, Patchy Mix.

And making what comes as his final outing under the banner of the PFL-Bellator MMA merged promotion, Gallagher dropped a unanimous decision loss against Brazilian standout, Leandro Higo.

Irish star James Gallagher confirms departure from the PFL

However, this week, Irish contender and grappling ace, James Gallagher confirmed his departure from the PFL — promising “something bigger” is on the horizon for him in the coming weeks.

“I want to thank @pflmma for granting me my release out of my contract,” James Gallagher posted on his official Instagram account. “I signed up to Bellator as a 19-year-old kid with a 3-0 record right into the main card in the @theo2london @bellatormma was something special. I’m so grateful for all the years of hard work that I put in that I could be the first Irish guy at the forefront for them in Ireland to build up @bellator.europe I put my heart in soul into each and every event. I’m sad that this area of my life is over, but excited for my future as a 28-year-old young man who had to learn on the job as I built my way up to CO main eventing Bellator 180 in a sold-out @thegarden in NYC to being main eventing on multiple occasions at home, the place where every Irish fighter dreams of selling out @3arenadublin.

“it was really just a cocky kid that worked hard and achieved his dreams,” James Gallagher wrote. “I’m so thankful to everyone at @bellatormma they were a pleasure to work with and grow with over the years. I am only 28 years old young and have got veteran experience now from handling crowds, media and everything that comes with it. As the area of my life is over a new one begins. Thank you to absolutely everyone who supported my career with @bellatormma who spent their hard-earned money to come and see me fight. The next rise is going to blow it out of the water and We will make one thing clear there’s no fucking show like a JIMMY SHOW this is not the end, it’s the beginning of something bigger. Thank you @bellatormma.”

During his run with Bellator MMA, Gallagher turned in a series of notable victories over the likes of Anthony Taylor, Chinzo Machida, Steven Graham, Roman Salazar, Call Ellenor, and James Gonzalez.