When Jamahal Hill makes his return to the Octagon, he’ll get a crack at whoever holds the light heavyweight title at the time.

That bit of news comes according to the man himself who recently spoke with James Lynch in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview.

“Whoever has the belt when I recover, wherever, whenever we’re good to go, that’s who I’ll fight,” Hill said.

Seven months after besting Glover Teixeira to capture the 205-pound crown in January, Jamahala Hill was forced to vacate the title after rupturing his Achilles. The devastating injury could keep ‘Sweet Dreams’ on the shelf for upwards of a year, leading the promotion to book a light heavyweight showdown at UFC 295 between former champion Jiri Prochazka and ex-middleweight king Alex Pereira. The winner would then face Jamahal Hill upon his highly anticipated return.

Jamahal Hill has relinquished his LHW belt after rupturing his Achilles.



It will require surgery.



Heartbreaking news. pic.twitter.com/yO8i0oTaSz — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 14, 2023

Asked about a potential timeline for his return to the Octagon, Jamahal Hill said:

“My understanding is just to focus on recovery. Not putting a timeline on it. Just working to see where we are.”

Despite UFC 300 being a short six months away, Hill hasn’t ruled out the possibility of making his triumphant return at the landmark event to challenge for the light heavyweight title. “I haven’t ruled it out, but right now we’re just seeing… We’re going through the recovery and we’re gonna see.”

He added, “There haven’t been any setbacks. Things have been going well. I have a really good doctor. I have a really good team that’s working on me to make sure I get back to where I need to be.”

‘Sweet Dream’ currently sits at 6-1 inside the Octagon, his lone loss coming against Paul Craig in 2021 after suffering an arm injury in the opening round. Since then, Hill has scored four straight, including his title-winning performance against the recently retired Glover Teixeira.

Watch the full interview with Jamahal Hill below: